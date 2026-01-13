BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Witherfall - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2159
Witherfall - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2159
Premieres 01/16/26, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the dark melodic metal band, Witherfall, while on Rhapsody of Fire’s “Challenge The Wind & Dawn of Victory 25 Years Celebration North America Tour” with Enforcer and Striker. Witherfall is currently supporting their newest album, Sounds of the Forgotten.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - September 18, 2025

Location - The Forge in Joliet, IL


KEEP UP WITH WITHERFALL:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/witherfall

Instagram - https://instagram.com/witherfallofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Witherfall


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

00:55 Lounge/Kitchen

07:57 Office

09:23 Bunks

10:41 Bathroom


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


digital tour busbus invaderswitherfallwitherfall digital tour buswitherfall bus invaderswitherfall tour bustour bus witherfallwitherfall interviewinterview witherfallwitherfall bandwitherfall musicgerry hirschfeldjoseph michaeljake dreyerchris tsaganeaswitherfall power metalwitherfall progressive power metalwitherfall heavy metalwitherfall dark melodic metalwitherfall melodic metaldeathwave recordswitherfall deathwave records
00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

00:55Lounge/Kitchen

07:57Office

09:23Bunks

10:41Bathroom

