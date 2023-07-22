Create New Account
Corrupt Senators Championing Censorship
The Kokoda Kid
Published Yesterday

It's hard to believe that the U.S. lawmakers in Congess have been infiltrated by those of whom believe that the rule of law should be thrown out the window.


Senator Robert Kennedy Jnr., who is testifying before a committee that's investigating alleged government censorship, is being censored by Democrat members of that committee as they feel that the truth must not be revealed. Truly disgusting and worrying.

Video source:

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News

Closing theme music:

'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


censorshipdeep state1984government censorshipbig brotherdssenator robert kennedy jnr

