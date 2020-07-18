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That 'Boot On Your Face,' Very Obvious Now, Look At Oregon, Australia; Tyranny Take Hold .. Fast (MIRRORED)
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265 views • July 18, 2020
hat 'Boot On Your Face,' Very Obvious Now, Look At Oregon, Australia; Tyranny Take Hold .. Fast (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/S07JPY26iEg
Just Because You Don't See It, Or Feel It, Doesn't Mean It's Not There, Doesn't Mean You Won't Feel It Soon Enough.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/It-was-like-being-preyed-upon-Federal-officers-15415096.php
https://twitter.com/sparrowmedia/status/1283436911307218948
https://twitter.com/sparrowmedia/status/1283605418883899397
https://thedcpatriot.com/wth-arkansas-national-guard-called-up-by-governor-to-transport-covid-19-patients-to-an-isolation-facility/
Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkpXFm3MwBY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfJqTxarPRU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2ltFC5OxDQ
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/S07JPY26iEg
Just Because You Don't See It, Or Feel It, Doesn't Mean It's Not There, Doesn't Mean You Won't Feel It Soon Enough.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/It-was-like-being-preyed-upon-Federal-officers-15415096.php
https://twitter.com/sparrowmedia/status/1283436911307218948
https://twitter.com/sparrowmedia/status/1283605418883899397
https://thedcpatriot.com/wth-arkansas-national-guard-called-up-by-governor-to-transport-covid-19-patients-to-an-isolation-facility/
Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkpXFm3MwBY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfJqTxarPRU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2ltFC5OxDQ
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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