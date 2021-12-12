© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gnosis: 3 Types Of Humans - Hylics (=Organic Portals), Psychics, Pneumatics
Follow
1
Share
Report
176 views • December 12, 2021
From SQS, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srsLpOcCsac "Gnosis. 3 Types of Humans". Since ancient times, man has been categorized by Gnostics in this way:
HYLICS: Hylic (from hylē "matter") is the opposite of psychic (from psychē "soul"). Hylics, also called somatics (from (sōma) "body"), were the lowest order of the three types of human. The other two were the psychics and the pneumatics (from Gk πνεύμα (pneuma) "spirit, breath"). So humanity comprised matter-bound beings, matter-dwelling spirits and the matter-free or immaterial souls. Somatics were deemed completely bound to matter. Matter, the material world, was considered evil by the gnostics. The material world was created by a demiurge, in some instances a blind, mad God, in others an army of rebellious angels as a trap for the spiritual Ennoia. The duty of (spiritual) man was to escape the material world by the aid of the hidden knowledge (gnosis). Somatics were human in form, but since their entire focus was on the material world, such as eating, sleeping, mating or creature comforts, they were seen as doomed. The pneumatic saw himself as escaping the doom of the material world via the secret knowledge. Somatics were thought to be incapable of understanding.
PSYCHICS: According to the teachings of Gnosis - especially of the Valentinians - a psychic was defined as a member of the middle class of people, who is capable of faith and moral insight, but not of knowing God. The name is derived from ancient Greek ψυχικὀς psychikos. In late Greek this adjective had the meaning "belonging to the soul, to life", "psychic", "spiritual". In late Greek and in the New Testament, psychikos means "belonging to the earthly life", "earthly", "sensual"; the term psychic also corresponds to this latter meaning. A psychic is a human, who has soul potential. His soul development depends on the work on oneself.
PNEUMATICS: The pneumatics ("spiritual", from Greek πνεῦμα, "spirit") were, in Gnosticism, the highest order of humans, the other two orders being psychics and hylics ("matter"). A pneumatic saw itself as escaping the doom of the material world via the transcendent knowledge of Sophia's Divine Spark within the soul.
In his book "Gnosis", Boris Mouravieff introduces the concept of two races of humanity. These are respectively called Adamic and pre-Adamic man. The Cassiopaeans use the term "organic portal" to refer to a pre-Adamic man. The difference between Adamic and pre-Adamic man is that pre-Adamic man does not have an individuated soul. In all other respects, pre-Adamic man is indistinguishable from Adamic man. Pre-Adamics do not have the so-called "higher centers". If one attributes soul qualities to pre-Adamic man, one is seeing a reflection of another's soul in the pre-Adamic and mistaking it for the individuated soul of the Adamic man. In the natural state of matters, the pre-Adamic form would be an intermediate step between a species soul pool as exists in the animal kingdom and the fully individuated soul of an esoterically developed human. At the present time, however, fourth density service to self forces exploit pre-Adamic man as a tool, often for derailing attempts at esoteric work. Pre-Adamic man is native to the present third density Earth and is not subject to the Biblical Fall of man. In a sense, pre-Adamics are even better suited to this world than Adamics, who carry a longing to a dimly remembered Edenic state. The gene pool of humanity is so mixed that Adamics and pre-Adamics can coexist in the same families and no outward test can be used for determining the nature of any one person. Psychopaths are, according to the Cassiopaeans, "malfunctioning pre-Adamics."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
HYLICS: Hylic (from hylē "matter") is the opposite of psychic (from psychē "soul"). Hylics, also called somatics (from (sōma) "body"), were the lowest order of the three types of human. The other two were the psychics and the pneumatics (from Gk πνεύμα (pneuma) "spirit, breath"). So humanity comprised matter-bound beings, matter-dwelling spirits and the matter-free or immaterial souls. Somatics were deemed completely bound to matter. Matter, the material world, was considered evil by the gnostics. The material world was created by a demiurge, in some instances a blind, mad God, in others an army of rebellious angels as a trap for the spiritual Ennoia. The duty of (spiritual) man was to escape the material world by the aid of the hidden knowledge (gnosis). Somatics were human in form, but since their entire focus was on the material world, such as eating, sleeping, mating or creature comforts, they were seen as doomed. The pneumatic saw himself as escaping the doom of the material world via the secret knowledge. Somatics were thought to be incapable of understanding.
PSYCHICS: According to the teachings of Gnosis - especially of the Valentinians - a psychic was defined as a member of the middle class of people, who is capable of faith and moral insight, but not of knowing God. The name is derived from ancient Greek ψυχικὀς psychikos. In late Greek this adjective had the meaning "belonging to the soul, to life", "psychic", "spiritual". In late Greek and in the New Testament, psychikos means "belonging to the earthly life", "earthly", "sensual"; the term psychic also corresponds to this latter meaning. A psychic is a human, who has soul potential. His soul development depends on the work on oneself.
PNEUMATICS: The pneumatics ("spiritual", from Greek πνεῦμα, "spirit") were, in Gnosticism, the highest order of humans, the other two orders being psychics and hylics ("matter"). A pneumatic saw itself as escaping the doom of the material world via the transcendent knowledge of Sophia's Divine Spark within the soul.
In his book "Gnosis", Boris Mouravieff introduces the concept of two races of humanity. These are respectively called Adamic and pre-Adamic man. The Cassiopaeans use the term "organic portal" to refer to a pre-Adamic man. The difference between Adamic and pre-Adamic man is that pre-Adamic man does not have an individuated soul. In all other respects, pre-Adamic man is indistinguishable from Adamic man. Pre-Adamics do not have the so-called "higher centers". If one attributes soul qualities to pre-Adamic man, one is seeing a reflection of another's soul in the pre-Adamic and mistaking it for the individuated soul of the Adamic man. In the natural state of matters, the pre-Adamic form would be an intermediate step between a species soul pool as exists in the animal kingdom and the fully individuated soul of an esoterically developed human. At the present time, however, fourth density service to self forces exploit pre-Adamic man as a tool, often for derailing attempts at esoteric work. Pre-Adamic man is native to the present third density Earth and is not subject to the Biblical Fall of man. In a sense, pre-Adamics are even better suited to this world than Adamics, who carry a longing to a dimly remembered Edenic state. The gene pool of humanity is so mixed that Adamics and pre-Adamics can coexist in the same families and no outward test can be used for determining the nature of any one person. Psychopaths are, according to the Cassiopaeans, "malfunctioning pre-Adamics."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.