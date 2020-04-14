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Dr. Fauci Walks Back Attacks on Trump; Trump Explains "#FireFauci" Retweet
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48 views • April 14, 2020
April 13, 2020
“It Was a Poor Choice of Words” – Dr. Fauci Walks Back Attacks on Trump Administration During Monday Press Conference
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/poor-choice-words-dr-fauci-walks-back-attacks-trump-administration-monday-press-conference-video/
Trump comments on "#FireFauci" retweet
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6N3S5e3A_k&t=6668s
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
“It Was a Poor Choice of Words” – Dr. Fauci Walks Back Attacks on Trump Administration During Monday Press Conference
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/poor-choice-words-dr-fauci-walks-back-attacks-trump-administration-monday-press-conference-video/
Trump comments on "#FireFauci" retweet
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6N3S5e3A_k&t=6668s
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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