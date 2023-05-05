Create New Account
Kilmister
Published 21 hours ago

Glenn Beck highlights the fact that it has now been revealed from sworn declaration that two of the Saudi 9/11 hijackers were recruited by the CIA and they knew they were in the country at the time and wanted to work with them.
This is an incredible red pill.
Have you heard anyone in the mainstream media report this bombshell because I haven't?
We are getting to the heart of so many issues right now:
Epstein, 9/11, Biden treason.
Spicy.

