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What can a U.S. Army Psychological Operations Officer Teach Us About the 9/11 PSYOP?
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54 views • June 01, 2022
Who was actually responsible for the 9/11 Attacks?
What were the psychological objectives behind them?
Who is Dov Zakheim and Roger Zakheim? 9/11 Masterminds?
What is the Project for a New American Century, the Pax Americana?
Who was Leo Straus, Francis Fukayama, and what is the theory of “Civilization Replacement”?
Is there a PsyOp behind allowing the science to disprove the Government’s 9/11 Narrative?
How is 9/11 playing out in the World Community? Is this the Final Confrontation?
My guest is Scott Bennett—a U.S. Army Special Operations Officer
(11th Psychological Operations Battalion, Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command)
He is a global psychological warfare-counterterrorism analyst, formerly with defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton.
He received a Direct Commission as an Officer, held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information (TS/SCI) security clearance, and worked in the highest levels of international counterterrorism in Washington DC and MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
He has developed and managed psychological warfare theories, products, and operations for U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Central Command, and the State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism.
He served in the G.W. Bush Administration from 2003 to 2008 and was a Social Science Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation.
His writings and lectures seek to enhance global awareness and understanding of modern psychological warfare, the international military-intelligence community, and global surveillance operations being artificially generated under the spectre of “National Security”.
He has written extensively on the intelligence community’s surveillance activities addressed by Edward Snowden’s National Security Agency / Central Intelligence Agency materials.
Since 2010 he has filed numerous military-government whistle-blowing reports with the Congressional Committees such as:
Intelligence, Armed Services, Government Oversight and Reform, Homeland Security, Judiciary, Foreign Affairs, Banking, and Terrorism.
He has communicated with over a hundred Federal Representatives, Senators, senior military officers and Pentagon officials, and journalists about the scandalous abuses of power and deception being employed against the American people by its own military-intelligence community.
He has filed legal action against Booz Allen Hamilton and the Department of Defense for their involvement in secret Swiss Bank Terrorist Finance Operations, which he uncovered with the help of Union Bank of Switzerland whistleblower, Brad Birkenfeld.
How is it that this man is still alive?
For more info: https://RichardGage911.org
#ScottBennet #Richardgage911 #AE911Truth #911CON
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What were the psychological objectives behind them?
Who is Dov Zakheim and Roger Zakheim? 9/11 Masterminds?
What is the Project for a New American Century, the Pax Americana?
Who was Leo Straus, Francis Fukayama, and what is the theory of “Civilization Replacement”?
Is there a PsyOp behind allowing the science to disprove the Government’s 9/11 Narrative?
How is 9/11 playing out in the World Community? Is this the Final Confrontation?
My guest is Scott Bennett—a U.S. Army Special Operations Officer
(11th Psychological Operations Battalion, Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command)
He is a global psychological warfare-counterterrorism analyst, formerly with defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton.
He received a Direct Commission as an Officer, held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information (TS/SCI) security clearance, and worked in the highest levels of international counterterrorism in Washington DC and MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
He has developed and managed psychological warfare theories, products, and operations for U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Central Command, and the State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism.
He served in the G.W. Bush Administration from 2003 to 2008 and was a Social Science Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation.
His writings and lectures seek to enhance global awareness and understanding of modern psychological warfare, the international military-intelligence community, and global surveillance operations being artificially generated under the spectre of “National Security”.
He has written extensively on the intelligence community’s surveillance activities addressed by Edward Snowden’s National Security Agency / Central Intelligence Agency materials.
Since 2010 he has filed numerous military-government whistle-blowing reports with the Congressional Committees such as:
Intelligence, Armed Services, Government Oversight and Reform, Homeland Security, Judiciary, Foreign Affairs, Banking, and Terrorism.
He has communicated with over a hundred Federal Representatives, Senators, senior military officers and Pentagon officials, and journalists about the scandalous abuses of power and deception being employed against the American people by its own military-intelligence community.
He has filed legal action against Booz Allen Hamilton and the Department of Defense for their involvement in secret Swiss Bank Terrorist Finance Operations, which he uncovered with the help of Union Bank of Switzerland whistleblower, Brad Birkenfeld.
How is it that this man is still alive?
For more info: https://RichardGage911.org
#ScottBennet #Richardgage911 #AE911Truth #911CON
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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