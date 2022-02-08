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New Zealanders occupy the grounds of Parliament
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91 views • February 08, 2022
We may have some of the worst propaganda anywhere in the world but things have been pretty peaceful ...so far.
Tents in parliament grounds, barbeques, trucks parked in the street, people pretty chilled out, including the cops.
Livestream by Chantelle Baker
https://www.facebook.com/ChantelleBakerNZ/videos/3187869791532802
Convoy combination by Jessica Jones
Tents in parliament grounds, barbeques, trucks parked in the street, people pretty chilled out, including the cops.
Livestream by Chantelle Baker
https://www.facebook.com/ChantelleBakerNZ/videos/3187869791532802
Convoy combination by Jessica Jones
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