Glenn Beck dons a MAGA hat: Donald Trump "has been taking the bullet for the average person"

Tucker Carlson talks with Glenn Beck about the Trump indictment.
Glenn dons a MAGA hat and says Donald Trump "has been taking the bullet for the average person now for years, and people on the right feel like he’s the only guy that really gets what the people are feeling."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.