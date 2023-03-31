Glenn Beck dons a MAGA hat: Donald Trump "has been taking the bullet for the average person"

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Tucker Carlson talks with Glenn Beck about the Trump indictment.
Glenn dons a MAGA hat and says Donald Trump "has been taking the bullet for the average person now for years, and people on the right feel like he’s the only guy that really gets what the people are feeling."