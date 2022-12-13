Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💡 Why smart Biohackers choose pharmaceutical grade Nootropics
49 views
channel image
jroseland
Published Yesterday |

Let me confirm something you may have suspected: The supplement industry is a capitalist wild wild west, a profiteers' paradise, an unregulated free market, and consumers should beware.While the ubiquitous white Nutrition Facts box you see on the labeling of the packaging looks official, anyone with basic word processing software can create such a representation of the ingredients ostensibly in a product.

When you realize that no one verifies that the actual individual ingredients are in a given product, you realize that the decision to buy and take a supplement is based totally upon trust.


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/1008-pharmaceutical-grade-nootropics

Shop 🛒 pharmaceutical grade Nootropics

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/1008-pharmaceutical-grade-nootropics#Sources

Keywords
podcastsupplementsscamsnutraceuticalsnootropicsracetamsnootropic stackspharmaceutical gradelimitless mindsetgood manufacturing practicegmp certifiedcertificates of analysisconsumer tips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket