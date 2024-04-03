Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EDDIE LAWRENCE HARRIS HAS BEEN FOUND, 4-2024
channel image
Elevate To Grow
8 Subscribers
41 views
Published Yesterday

Over the years, I have developed personal experience in being in relationships with people who have dementia. 


It can be a real challenge to handle especially without a good support system in place.   Without having information about how to help the person who is experiencing dementia can put that person at risk of danger or even death.   

Keywords
healingprayerrecoveryspiritsoul

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket