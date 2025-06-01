Elon Abandons DOGE, Joins Black Eye Club and Trump Regime Taps Palantir to Track Americans

Don't agree with the satanic Black Eye Club's Demoralize-A-Nation enslavement plan? Prepare to be squashed like the cockroaches you're going to eat in your 15-minute concentration camp. More on today's edition of the Berwick World Defiance Tour.





Anarchapulco Freedomhacking: https://anarchapulco.com/freedomhacking/

Freedomfest: https://freedomfest.com/





Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io ($249 quarterly option now available)

TZLA | https://tzla.club

TZLA Jobs | https://tzla.hrpartner.io/jobs





Intro vid: Vin Jay - Say Bye to America: https://vigilante.tv/w/8RBhuE4LAUFrujU55kcG9w









TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





INTRO SONG: Allie X - Black Eye: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19aPQJ2HYc8

Caught on TV standing for national singalong: https://x.com/jennvargg/status/1927537373044482160

Freedom Hacking: https://anarchapulco.com/freedomhacking/

Freedom Hacking:

https://anarchapulco.com/freedomhacking/

Q Anon Similar Operation During Bolshevik Revolution:

https://x.com/voice_areason/status/1927579299575456176

Glen Greenwald Weird Video:

https://x.com/Morality_X/status/1928297216159912133?t=m6DUmkr5h2oQKDfZQlS-NA&s=19

John L Casey Former CIA:

https://x.com/OMApproach/status/1926977107877331138

The Dor Brothers:

https://x.com/thedorbrothers/status/1927061347331694973

Scott Adams:

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1927035891437973714



