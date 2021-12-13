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The No Go Zone States Of America
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80 views • December 13, 2021
As myocarditis and vaccine injuries mount in the wake of Covid Vaccine Tyranny. The stark reality of the sterilization of an entire generation begins to appear on the horizon of sovereign nations worldwide. Meanwhile, the Democrats do the bidding of their Bilderberg masters. Transforming the United States into a balkanized no go zone hellhole. As their pro crime movement accelerates and the economy is destroyed by design.
Bowne Report
Bowne Report
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