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Biden Learns Hunter is Busted
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899 views • October 25, 2020
Biden Learns Hunter is Busted.
Let's just say the Big Guy had a hissy fit. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/25b50ef4-7946-4342-b743-aa04dfcdfa9f
Yes, it's a deepfake. Not our best work, but the debate where Biden was confronted with his sons dealings, and denied knowing anything, and screeched how it was all malarkey, had just ended.
Still, not that bad for a few hours of manual labor, and about 28 hours of compute time (we had Biden and Downfall "facesets" already on hand).
Published Oct 23, 2020
Let's just say the Big Guy had a hissy fit. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/25b50ef4-7946-4342-b743-aa04dfcdfa9f
Yes, it's a deepfake. Not our best work, but the debate where Biden was confronted with his sons dealings, and denied knowing anything, and screeched how it was all malarkey, had just ended.
Still, not that bad for a few hours of manual labor, and about 28 hours of compute time (we had Biden and Downfall "facesets" already on hand).
Published Oct 23, 2020
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