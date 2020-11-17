How I Helped 1,600 Children Beat Autism

Kerri Rivera, an American homeopathic doctor living in Mexico, addresses the Red Pill Expo 2020 on Jekyll Island by video, and tells how being the mother of an autistic-injured child led her on a journey to find an effective treatment for this disorder in spite of the fact that the pharmaceutical industry says there is no effective treatment. She found it in the form of chlorine dioxide (ClO2), a chemical that spokesmen for the drug companies claim is nothing but bleach. Upon further investigation, she found that, although ClO2 smells like bleach, the chemical composition is quite different. After cautious experimentation, she found it was highly effective in killing many types of pathogens, including malaria, with a great safety record – and for just pennies. It is not surprising that she has been slandered and harassed by those who could be put out of business if the world became aware of the truth about ClO2. She personally has helped 1,600 children recover from autism. 2020 October 10 – Source: Red Pill University