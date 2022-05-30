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Commentary 84 Graphene Golems
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16 views • May 30, 2022
thecosmicswitchboard.com
In this latest segment of Bartley's Commentaries on the Cosmic Wars, James Bartley discusses "Graphene Golems." Topics include a description of Golems, Graphene used in Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cells, "Scaffolding" in Tissue Regeneration, Ultra High Frequencies used to deliver medicines or chemicals into the body, and Pig Brains brought back to life.
https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/zombie-pigs-brainex/?utm_medium=Social&;utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR1ar1Wja4Z2HXKmix5inchv0szea6htohRX6R31VqzID0RgX5LM3I_5b9A#Echobox=1653019725-1
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29882208/
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnsys.2018.00012/full
https://www.rmit.edu.au/news/all-news/2020/nov/sound-waves-advances
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0142961217306324
In this latest segment of Bartley's Commentaries on the Cosmic Wars, James Bartley discusses "Graphene Golems." Topics include a description of Golems, Graphene used in Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cells, "Scaffolding" in Tissue Regeneration, Ultra High Frequencies used to deliver medicines or chemicals into the body, and Pig Brains brought back to life.
https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/zombie-pigs-brainex/?utm_medium=Social&;utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR1ar1Wja4Z2HXKmix5inchv0szea6htohRX6R31VqzID0RgX5LM3I_5b9A#Echobox=1653019725-1
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29882208/
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnsys.2018.00012/full
https://www.rmit.edu.au/news/all-news/2020/nov/sound-waves-advances
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0142961217306324
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