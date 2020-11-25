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Rigged USA Elections Exposed Under Oath
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195 views • November 25, 2020
Clinton Eugene “Clint” Curtis is an American attorney, computer programmer and ex-employee of NASA and ExxonMobil, told the world in open testimony that voting machines are not only hackable to determine an election, but that he designed the program to do it in 2000.
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