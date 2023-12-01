Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALEX JONES [FULL] Friday 12/1/23 • High-Level Government Whistleblower Confirms Covid Vax Killing Millions!
1438 views
Published Friday

EMERGENCY INFORMATION! TUNE IN NOW! HIGH-LEVEL GOVERNMENT WHISTLEBLOWER CONFIRMS COVID VAX KILLING MILLIONS!

New Zealand has removed a high-level administrator, who oversaw the entire government database from his position, after he went public with the proof that between 17-24% of people that took the Pfizer/Moderna shots were dead in one year!

Tune in as Alex Jones lays out smoking gun of global depopulation. Ladies & gentlemen, we caught them red-handed! Top investigative journalist Steve Kirsch joins the broadcast to break down this huge revelation down and much more!


