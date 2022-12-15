What Brought the Wise Men?-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON -DEC 14 2022

They Are Much to be Commended: Strangers from Afar, Seeking Out a Foreign King. The Bible Never Says How They Knew What to Look For or When, But Preacher Brings Together: Prophecies Reasonably Available to Magi of Babylon; the Pervading Jewish Mindset Toward the Messiah They Expect; and the Overriding Biblical Truth That God Himself Orchestrates Every Dispensation in Succession

