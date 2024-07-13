Dr. David Martin Is Interviewed By Alex Jones On A Deep Dive Into The History Of How The Deadly "Vaccine" Was Developed

Alex Jones interviews Dr. David Martin who has extensive knowledge on how the deadly "vaccine" known as the covid vaccine was developed. But to clarify; the vaccine is not actually a vaccine but an experimental gene therapy with the true purpose of killing off as much humanity as possible because "their" goal is to depopulate the world. These people can be described as globalists, elites, deep state, extreme leftist, Nazi's and communists, illuminate, the new world order, most democrat leaders, etc. But really they are mostly Satanists doing his bidding to destroy by any means what God has created in his own image.

Dr. David Martin was in a strategic position to observe what was happening and developing in the bioweapons field and the development of the covid "vaccine" caught Dr. Martin's attention for being just that, a bioweapon which hundreds of millions and even billions of people have already taken due to fear tactics, coercion, various types of threats, peer pressure and just plain ignorance and "trusting the science" of those who intend to destroy humanity.

On a side note which is not mentioned in the video. There are reports about morgues beginning to fill up and in some cases overflowing to where a morgue has to rent refrigerated trucks or refrigerated trailers to accommodate all the dead bodies that are dying from the mRNA "vaccine" shot, which is not a vaccine.

Also many churches that used to have on average about two to three funerals a month, are now having three to four funerals a week and these are very strong indicators of what the "vaccine" has been able to do thus far but expect greater numbers of deaths as time progresses because of the bioweapon that has been used and is still being used against the people of the world and it is those who are unaware that are the most likely to end up taking the deadly gene therapy death shot.

This is why it is very important to share this information with as many people as possible.

Now there are protocols for dealing with the spike protein in the body and Dr. Peter McCullough has such a treatment protocol. You can find a short video on my channel about the treatment protocol offered by Dr. McCullough. Also visit his website for more information here ---> https://www.twc.health

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/dr-martin-jones-interview