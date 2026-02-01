BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
#617: The Cult of the Chosen Ones | Makia Freeman
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
29 views • 1 day ago

To truly understand what is happening in the world today, it is imperative to go back 400 years, to the time of the Sabbatean-Frankists and the early rise of the Rothschilds. A small, deeply embedded group of Satanists hijacked an entire religion, created splinter groups of competing factions under their control, built central banks throughout every country in the world, and even sparked both World Wars.


Makia Freeman is finally connecting all of the dots of Zionism. He is exposing the game of central banking and the ancient poison of usury, as well as explaining how Palestine was stolen through the combined efforts of British bankers, American diplomats, and even Adolf Hitler.


Keywords
israelzionismzionistsgazagreater israel projectjacob frankcharlie robinsonmakia freemansabbatean-frank
