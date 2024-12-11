Election "Glitches" - Patrick Colbeck

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Former Michigan Sen. Patrick Colbeck, from Canton, Michigan and currently working with "My Pillow" Mike Lindell, discusses with Eileen the Election Integrity Project, the election Confidence Project, and the "Meddling Kids" Project.

He will be in St. Clair County on January 21 and challenge anyone who doesn't think that their is election fraud to come! To learn more, go to SCC GOP.org





