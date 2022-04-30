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Kerry Cassidy & Patriot Underground (part 3)
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296 views • April 30, 2022
In this third interview with Patriot Underground Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot brings her latest intel and understanding of the current political and exopolitical situation and the challenges that Humanity is facing at this time. What is happening on planet Earth and why are we having this war with the Cabal right now? Topics include: Devolution; Trump; the Secret Space Program; the fake alien invasion; the Reptilian Agenda; do White Hats really exist?, and much more...
See also: Human Sovereignty or Globalist Tyranny?
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/05-2022
and: The Globalist Plan For A New World Order
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2021
See also: Human Sovereignty or Globalist Tyranny?
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/05-2022
and: The Globalist Plan For A New World Order
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2021
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