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Prof Jonathan Van Tam, "you have to take the vaccine"
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96 views • December 03, 2020
When survival rates for most are at roughly 99.7%. The well and fit are being PCR tested when worldwide no statuary method of PCR testing exists. This means if the amplification test is set at 15x we will all be clear but if 60x ALL of us will test positive. Look at the manner in which the vaccine is being presented something is very wrong.
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