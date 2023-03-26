The Head of The European Central Bank Said Too Much Screwed by Prankster Pretending .... Zelensky's

Christine Lagarde - the current president of the European Central Bank and the former president of the International Monetary Fund is a person convicted by a French Highest Court's final verdict for several hundred million Euro scams. She was sentenced to ONE YEAR in prison, which you can easily guess was discontinued. Untouchable bandits and criminals will now set up our future!



Szefowa Europejskiego Banku Centralnego Wkręcona Przez Prankstera Udającego ... Zełeńskiego

Christine Lagarde - aktualna prezesowa Europejskiego Banku Centralnego a wcześniejsza prezes Międzynarodowego Funduszu Walutowego jest osobą skazaną wyrokiem prawomocnym za wieloset milionowe przekręty (w Euro). Zasądzono jej JEDEN rok odsiadki, który jak się domyślasz - umorzono. Bandyci i kryminaliści będą nam teraz budować przyszłość!

Więcej po polsku w temacie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1j0Foc4RinU