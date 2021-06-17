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2021 MAY 01 Doctor Exposes Anti-Human Endgame Behind Latest Vaccine Technology
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80 views • June 17, 2021
2021 MAY 01 Doctor Exposes Anti-Human Endgame Behind Latest Vaccine Technology
WHATS REALLY HAPPENINGTHE ROLLOUT THE FRANKENSTEIN INJECTION
Dr. Carrie Madej of http://serendipitygroup.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the anti-human technology behind the latest Covid injections being pushed on the public.
DO NOT TAKE THE PRICK
Gene Coding Injection, Endgame, Anti-Human, Carrie Madej, Frankenstein Injection, 4cminewswire, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021MAY01
DO NOT TAKE THE PRICK AND STAY AWAY FROM THOSE PRICKED FOR YOUR, OF SAFETY.
WHATS REALLY HAPPENINGTHE ROLLOUT THE FRANKENSTEIN INJECTION
Dr. Carrie Madej of http://serendipitygroup.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the anti-human technology behind the latest Covid injections being pushed on the public.
DO NOT TAKE THE PRICK
Gene Coding Injection, Endgame, Anti-Human, Carrie Madej, Frankenstein Injection, 4cminewswire, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021MAY01
DO NOT TAKE THE PRICK AND STAY AWAY FROM THOSE PRICKED FOR YOUR, OF SAFETY.
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
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