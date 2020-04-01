2020 Virus outbreak 04 | Our willing quiet walk towards medical martial law | Health | Adrian

#Adrian #CoronavirusOutbreak #ColloidalSilver #flu #NaturalHealthFurther views and information about the 2020 Virus outbreak and is offered. The more digging I have done the worse this looks and smells. The virus is far less deadly than we are being led to believe so this is being used as a covert cover for something more sinister.I'm certain we are being lied too and hoodwinked as we walk peacefully and quietly into Medical martial Law and have many civil liberties taken away for no good reason other than a power grab.Once your freedoms are taken it could prove hard to recover them.Please take the time to watch the Corbett Report video and if it resonates with you share it as fast and as far as possible.Also this:A surprising article in the Mail online:Dr John Lee:Interesting article from Dr Thomas Cowan:This contradicts what the US media as stating about New York:Are viruses alive?Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch Viruses---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:---