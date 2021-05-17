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Vaccine Passports: Ticket to Orwellian Nightmare
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1521 views • May 17, 2021
The Deep State's push to mandate vaccine passports for COVID would be a precursor to an Orwellian future of social control and worse, warns host Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. After the passport, the same totalitarians want to inject people with microchips to prove their health status and much else. Communist China's totalitarian "social credit" score system looms large in the background. Nazi "papers please" ideology is also sparking alarm. The Great Reset-pushing World Economic Forum and the Rockefeller Foundation are at the forefront of peddling this, along with the Council on Foreign Relations, basically Deep State HQ in America. Humanity must resist.
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