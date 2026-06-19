Hezbollah: Israel must leave - and it will leave

"We are the earth, the soil, the trees, and the air. We are the deep red blood. We are the cutting weapon."



Hezbollah releases new video: Israel must leave — and it will leave.

Adding,

Casualties in South Lebanon have increased to 47 martyrs & 97 wounded, since the ‘israeli’ aggression until this afternoon.

Adding, from a photo of a beautiful young family of five.



Family of Mohamed and his wife Sahad and their 3 princess daughters... Israel killed this family this morning in the town of Haruf.



@FotrosResistancee

Adding:

🚨Lebanon faces its greatest threat in history - Hezbollah chief



Lebanon is confronting its most dangerous moment in its modern history, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said, accusing the US, Israel and their allies of pursuing a coordinated campaign to reshape the country.



👉According to Qassem, the ultimate objective is to eliminate the resistance and its support base in Lebanon. He said the campaign began with a devastating military offensive targeting civilians and infrastructure, and has since shifted to political and strategic pressure, with Washington and Israel exploiting regional changes following the developments in Syria to alter the balance of power in their favor.

Adding:

UN Security Council Members Demand Unconditional Humanitarian Access to Gaza



At Thursday's Security Council session on Palestine, Pakistan, China, the UK and Russia demanded that Israel allow unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, while the US blamed Hamas for prolonging civilian suffering.



🇵🇰 Pakistan's UN envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said ceasefire violations and humanitarian conditions remain severe despite the adoption of Resolution 2803. "Despite the endorsement of the comprehensive plan and subsequent adoption of Security Council Resolution 2803, ceasefire violations continue, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains acute," Ahmad said, noting that more than 90% of civilians face "immense hardship marked by killings, deprivation, displacement and an uncertain future."



🇷🇺 Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva described Gaza as a "deteriorating humanitarian catastrophe" despite reduced hostilities under the ceasefire, warning that Israeli plans to take control of large parts of Gaza could jeopardize future peace efforts. She stressed that humanitarian aid "must not be made contingent on the fulfillment of political demands."



🇨🇳 China's UN envoy Fu Cong said a recent easing of tensions in West Asia offered hope for addressing other regional crises, including Gaza, but warned that conditions on the ground remain dire.



🇺🇸 US deputy UN envoy Tammy Bruce said Washington remains committed to working with regional partners to advance peace and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Adding:

🚨🇮🇷Iran promises action as Israel escalates attacks on Lebanon



Continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon violate the June 18 peace memorandum, prompting Iran to warn that it will take all necessary measures to defend its interests and allies, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, as cited by FarsNews.



🌏 Iran condemned Israel's attacks on southern Lebanon, accusing it of killing civilians and destroying homes and infrastructure



🌏 Tehran warned the continued offensive threatens to reignite a wider regional war



🌏 Iran holds the US directly responsible, saying the June 18 memorandum made ending hostilities in Lebanon an integral part of the agreement



🌏 The Foreign Ministry vowed Iran will take all necessary measures to protect its security, interests and allies



A US-brokered Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire was announced on Friday, but Israeli officials denied any renewed truce, saying the IDF would continue operations. At the same time Al-Mayadeen reported fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon after the supposed ceasefire took effect.