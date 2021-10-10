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GOSPEL OF THOMAS - Sayings of Jesus - Found in 1945 - Occupy The Getty - Steven D Kelley, 100721
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215 views • October 10, 2021
TCR#942 STEVEN D KELLEY #385 The OCT 7 2021 Gospel of Thomas - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY
The Gospel of Thomas was written by the apostle Thomas. It is controversial because it is the words of Jesus, and much goes against church dogma. You can't understand Jesus, or the Gospel if you ignore Thomas. Let he who has ears hear.
Also the Q source, or Q gospel. The Gospel of Peter, and the Hebrews
Please help support TruthCatRadio with a donation, I need your help.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join my Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
If you would like to know Steven's story, it is available for a few dollars on Amazon and it would help the cause. There the second edition book is called, "Cities Under the Plain". But you may listen free to the
audiobook reading of the same fascinating 1st edition autobiography called, "Lasers, Caver's and Magic", it can be found on YouTube at, https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and other past radio programs that he was a part of in the past. Also to promote Steven's content, research, knowledge, and mission. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of the Enemy, which will lead to many things to benefit everyone and will free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers.. #OccupyTheGetty.
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show. Go to Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, to view all of Steven's new and past shows. - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos
Thank you for your interest, caring, sharing, liking and subscribing. May peace and love always be with you.
The Gospel of Thomas was written by the apostle Thomas. It is controversial because it is the words of Jesus, and much goes against church dogma. You can't understand Jesus, or the Gospel if you ignore Thomas. Let he who has ears hear.
Also the Q source, or Q gospel. The Gospel of Peter, and the Hebrews
Please help support TruthCatRadio with a donation, I need your help.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join my Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
If you would like to know Steven's story, it is available for a few dollars on Amazon and it would help the cause. There the second edition book is called, "Cities Under the Plain". But you may listen free to the
audiobook reading of the same fascinating 1st edition autobiography called, "Lasers, Caver's and Magic", it can be found on YouTube at, https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and other past radio programs that he was a part of in the past. Also to promote Steven's content, research, knowledge, and mission. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of the Enemy, which will lead to many things to benefit everyone and will free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers.. #OccupyTheGetty.
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show. Go to Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, to view all of Steven's new and past shows. - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos
Thank you for your interest, caring, sharing, liking and subscribing. May peace and love always be with you.
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