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Mandatos COVID Pierden Credibilidad Alrededor del Mundo
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30 views • March 03, 2022
La suprema corte de Estados Unidos decreta inconstitucional el mandato del presidente Joe Biden de forzar a empleados a ser vacunados. Inglaterra, Francia, Republica Checa y Bolivia, en tan solo unos días le han metido reversa a lo que muchos de nosotros hemos interpretado como una dictadura medica por parte de funcionarios que politizan una pandemia y le tratan de sacar provecho con impunidad en el poder sobre sus ciudadanos.
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