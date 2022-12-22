Create New Account
Members of the NFSC Joins the America Fest in Phoenix
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/609485

Summary：The annual 2022 AmericaFest (AMFEST) is held in Phoenix on December 17th. Members of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) are invited to attend. At the AMFEST site, members of the NFSC will further publicize and promote the SAY NO TO EVIL protest, so that more people can recognize the fact that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) deeply infiltrated into the United States that the only way to save the country is to defeat the CCP.

