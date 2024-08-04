Why Gen-Z Feels Poorer Than They Are?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Gen Z, despite being tech-savvy and well-informed, is increasingly plagued by "money dysmorphia," a psychological condition where individuals have a negative and unrealistic view of their financial situation. This generation faces significant anxiety about their financial futures, despite having more resources and job flexibility than previous generations. The phenomenon is exacerbated by social media, which fosters self-comparison and creates misleading perceptions of wealth. As a result, many young people feel financially insecure, even when they may be more stable than they believe. This summary explores the causes and effects of money dysmorphia, shedding light on the unique financial challenges facing Gen Z.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.