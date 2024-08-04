Why Gen-Z Feels Poorer Than They Are?

Gen Z, despite being tech-savvy and well-informed, is increasingly plagued by "money dysmorphia," a psychological condition where individuals have a negative and unrealistic view of their financial situation. This generation faces significant anxiety about their financial futures, despite having more resources and job flexibility than previous generations. The phenomenon is exacerbated by social media, which fosters self-comparison and creates misleading perceptions of wealth. As a result, many young people feel financially insecure, even when they may be more stable than they believe. This summary explores the causes and effects of money dysmorphia, shedding light on the unique financial challenges facing Gen Z.







