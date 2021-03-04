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They KNOW ALL + Don't Let NEW Facts or Context Sway them one Bit. The Dark Side of the Force.
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30 views • March 04, 2021
Too many people fail to update their paradigm of the world given new facts and data, or their vision of events once they made up their minds originally. We must have the flexibility to do so, or we will fail as a society. When we are so intellectually attached to one side of the argument, That we believe everything that CNN and the rest of the main stream leftist media spews. I just encourage us to stay on our toes, and be willing to change our minds as new facts come to light.
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send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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