Unbelievable images: The contents of about 950 food trucks inspected and approved by Israel are rotting on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing because the UN refuses to distribute them.
Unbelievable images: 

The contents of about 950 food trucks inspected and approved by Israel are rotting on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing because the UN refuses to distribute them.


The Humanitarian Aid Fund (GHF) today offered the UN to distribute the aid on its behalf free of charge - and the UN refused. The UN, in cooperation with Hamas, is starving the population of the Gaza Strip while simultaneously promoting the false campaign of "hunger in the Strip."


The joint goal of the UN and Hamas: to force the dissolution of the Aid Fund and gain exclusive UN control over the entry of food, so that almost all of it will reach Hamas instead of the Gaza population.


