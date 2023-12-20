Dave Williams Discusses The Fallout From Colorado Being The Test Model To Flipping A Red State Blue
27 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Bannons War Room | Dave Williams Discusses The Fallout From Colorado Being The Test Model To Flipping A Red State Blue
Keywords
war roomsteve bannonpresident donald j trumpcolorado supreme court decision
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos