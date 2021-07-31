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The CDC'S Eviction Moratorium Has Come To An End
The Red Express
The Red Express
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131 views • July 31, 2021
For most of those severely behind on their rent, it’s time to move out or pay up.
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News Links:
Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction ban in place through July 31 - https://archive.vn/K6FCm
FHA and FHFA extends eviction freeze (for certain properties) - https://archive.vn/L9kC3
"Extreme Staffing Shortages" Causes Trash Pile Up In Maryland - https://archive.vn/jIqvB

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newspoliticscdcbanhousingmoratoriumeviction
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