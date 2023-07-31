End times deception.

Showing even a congressman's church doesn't understand the alien deception during the recent US Congress hearing on UFO evidence. Also Gary Bates showing evidence that lots of literature, studies exists that links the UFO/alien phenomenon to the demonic attacks of the past. There is no difference.
Repent, brothers and sisters, ask god to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.