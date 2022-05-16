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The Top #1 Video On PreTribulation Rapture You Will Ever See Dr. Gene Kim
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90 views • May 16, 2022
Dr. Gene Kim, REAL Bible Believers.
Hi, I'm Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI). I am the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in both the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nboxWhqQd-8
Hi, I'm Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI). I am the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in both the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nboxWhqQd-8
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