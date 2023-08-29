The Return of The Masquerade

Oh, my apologies, mandates are about to be reinstated, so I’ve been wearing my mask to… get ahead of the curve. I love my mask, especially in an election year, because it’s a simple yet effective way to display my allegiance to the regime. Am I concerned that an analysis of top scientific studies was conducted this year and concluded that mask mandates did nothing to stop the spread of covid 19. Nope! Am I concerned that mandatory masks once led to mandatory vaccines which led to an epidemic of heart conditions in the young and otherwise healthy? Noooo! Am I concerned that covid stimulus cheques and manufactured supply shortages have created a steep loss in purchasing power making it next to impossible to afford basic necessities? Not even a little bit! Am I concerned that this state of hyper inflation will eventually lead to the perceived need for a government backed universal basic income that will enslave us to the state in inconceivable ways? Not until it affects me directly! And why am I not concerned you ask? I’m not concerned because I decided a long time ago that sticking to a bad course of action is much easier than admitting I was wrong. Because in order to admit I was wrong, I have to admit the right was right, and I don’t like losing face to or for anything. Unless it’s my mask! I’ve decided it’s much easier to pretend my mask protects me from viral illness, when deep down it only protects me from one thing…personal accountability! I prefer to float through life blaming all the world’s woes on fascism, racism, or white supremacy, so that I never have to face the true enemy. Want to talk about who it is? Comment below with your own opinion! Don’t forget to include a source! I prefer to denounce the bad guys from our history books while simultaneously condemning the guys who wrote our history books. I prefer to call anyone who speaks up, fights back or stands their ground a denialist or a sympathizer so that I don’t feel obligated to do the deeper research. Real Research takes away from meme time. And lastly I prefer to put on my mask, and one day when my children ask, I’ll tell them I washed my hands clean, not of covid 19, but of any and all culpability for handing the world over to commies. // SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL // https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface https://rdbl.co/3EEwNFF // SOCIAL // New Youtube: https://bit.ly/3UmnLmM Old Youtube: https://bit.ly/3GxDo4S Instagram: https://bit.ly/3SYL97u Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/WhatsHerFace All Socials: https://linktr.ee/whatsherface

