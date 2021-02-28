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Wrestlers Randy Savage Hulk Hogan predict 911 Attack in 1989
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392 views • February 28, 2021
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When WWF wrestlers Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage teamed up to fight against the "Twin Towers" in 1989, some interesting phrases are used to promote the fight. Some years later, Hulk Hogan would go on to join the "New World Order" wrestling stable.
When WWF wrestlers Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage teamed up to fight against the "Twin Towers" in 1989, some interesting phrases are used to promote the fight. Some years later, Hulk Hogan would go on to join the "New World Order" wrestling stable.
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