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How tiny movement and exercise grow your brain?
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13 views • June 07, 2021
How tiny movement and exercise grow your brain, strengthen your body, cells, and mind; affecting things like learning, mood, perception, arousal, behavior, kids growing up, and the terrible effects of sitting.
Topic about stuff like neurotransmitters; glutamate, GABA, serotonin, dopamine, and a slew of others. I’ll talk about psychology a bit, what the drugs try to do and how to improve your mental health without drugs; just by moving….
Read more at www.newlifefamilychiropractic.net
Topic about stuff like neurotransmitters; glutamate, GABA, serotonin, dopamine, and a slew of others. I’ll talk about psychology a bit, what the drugs try to do and how to improve your mental health without drugs; just by moving….
Read more at www.newlifefamilychiropractic.net
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