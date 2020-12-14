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Dr Simon Mercieca Jiddiskuti On Xejk Tv-Italian Drs: Dr Scoglio&Dr Martini - Faulty PCR Test&Danger Of Covid Vaccine(Maltese,Italian and English - No Subs)
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78 views • December 14, 2020
Dr Simon Mercieca .Interview with amazing Italian Drs - Dr Stefano Scolio and Dr Matteo Martini . They explained lack of virus isolation,invalid PCR testing and dangers of new Covid vaccines
Interviews are done in English and Italian languages . Program is in Maltese
Read more about Dr Stefano Scolio paper called "THE INVENTED PANDEMIC, the lack of VIRUS ISOLATION and the INVALID COVID-19 test" : https://www.facebook.com/notes/stefano-scoglio/the-invented-pandemic-the-lack-of-virus-isolation-and-the-invalid-covid-19-test/10219132803013133/?comment_id=10219360874994790
Interviews are done in English and Italian languages . Program is in Maltese
Read more about Dr Stefano Scolio paper called "THE INVENTED PANDEMIC, the lack of VIRUS ISOLATION and the INVALID COVID-19 test" : https://www.facebook.com/notes/stefano-scoglio/the-invented-pandemic-the-lack-of-virus-isolation-and-the-invalid-covid-19-test/10219132803013133/?comment_id=10219360874994790
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