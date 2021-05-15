© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth about Vaccinations Requirement - It Is Not Lawful to Require Vaccinations (What You Can Do)
Follow
4
Share
Report
543 views • May 15, 2021
Covid-19 Injections are not safe or effective. This video points to free document templates to give notice to schools, colleges and employers that they have no valid authority to coerce vaccination or any other medical treatment.
https://freedomtaker.com/
Sources:
Employer & School Disclosure Form for Covid 19 Injections
https://pandemic.solari.com/
https://freedomtaker.com/
Sources:
Employer & School Disclosure Form for Covid 19 Injections
https://pandemic.solari.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.