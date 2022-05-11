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These are the 3 ‘likely’ scenarios for Russia in Ukraine
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104 views • May 11, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Russia’s military is running EXTREMELY low on healthy, young troops. It’s one of the reasons why they invaded Ukraine in the first place, author Jack Carr told Glenn earlier this week. So, with Putin STILL unable to achieve his original goal in Ukraine, what will Russian leaders do next? Jason Buttrill, Glenn’s chief researcher and a geopolitical expert, joins the program to explain the top three ‘likely’ scenarios he thinks Russian officials could face: Expelling Putin and retreating from Ukraine, agreeing to a stalemate, or ESCALATING — possibly with tactical nuclear power — in order to eventually de-escalate tension…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg5hNNS6t0k
Russia’s military is running EXTREMELY low on healthy, young troops. It’s one of the reasons why they invaded Ukraine in the first place, author Jack Carr told Glenn earlier this week. So, with Putin STILL unable to achieve his original goal in Ukraine, what will Russian leaders do next? Jason Buttrill, Glenn’s chief researcher and a geopolitical expert, joins the program to explain the top three ‘likely’ scenarios he thinks Russian officials could face: Expelling Putin and retreating from Ukraine, agreeing to a stalemate, or ESCALATING — possibly with tactical nuclear power — in order to eventually de-escalate tension…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg5hNNS6t0k
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