WikiLeaks · Julian Assange's lawyer on the case & possible death penalty
WikiLeaks  ·   Julian Assange lawyer Jen Robinson: "Assange is being prosecuted and punished for having revealed evidence of US state criminality...he could face the death penalty and the US has offered no assurance that that will not happen"


 #FreeAssange 

@democracynow

@wikileaks


