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THE D.C. CAPITOL PSYOP - ITS CONNECTIONS TO ANTIFA & GOV'T ASSETS
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70 views • January 08, 2021
TheFreedomMinistry

The Freedom Ministry



*** To everyone who has gotten all up-in-arms about me stating that ASHLI BABBIT was KILLED … please use your heads … even in FALSE FLAGS and PSYOPS there are very REAL victims … take a look at past events such as 9/11, Oklahoma City Bombing, WACO, U.S.S. Liberty etc. etc. ***

I used videos from a couple users over at 153News.net -

Please check out 'Peekay' over at 153News.net here - http://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Videos%20From%20Peekay

Please check out 'LPZ' over at 153News.net here - http://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=LPZ

THERE IS NO POLITICAL SOLUTION TO OUR PROBLEMS IN THIS COUNTRY. WAKE UP AMERICA. RISE UP.

"Study to show thyself approved unto God." -2 Timothy 2:15

"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan." -Revelation 2:9

"Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee." -Revelation 3:9

Contact me here - [email protected]
The Freedom Ministry on GoyimTV here - https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/3640248345/TheFreedomMinistry

Peace&Love
God bless
Chris Switzer
Keywords
false flagantifatrump supportersdcinfiltrationshot1-6-2021ashli babbitthe freedom ministrythefreedomministrybreaking windowspolice escorted
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy