Old Saint Porphyrios from Kafsokalivia urges people to avoid judging, cursing, others-Greek subtitles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Voice of Elder-later canonized Greek Orthodox Christian Saint Porphyrios (1906-1991) from Kafsokalivia, teaching fellow Greeks never to judge curse or reprehend others, otherwise demonic influence will damage their souls.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220811150549/https://www.acrod.org/readingroom/saints/elder-porphyrios