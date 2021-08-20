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Dr. Ardis - Remdesivir, The Shot, Child Disorder, NFL, Airlines, Hospitals and Treatments. (8-17-2021)
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196 views • August 20, 2021
Dr Ardis knocks it out of the park with a ton of information, research, a new child disorder from injection, and recommended protocols.
This Doc is fabulous....must listen to him. He is none stop with info.
Source:
His Glory channel on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vler0c-take-five-afternoon-august-17-2021-special-guest-dr.-ardis.html
This Doc is fabulous....must listen to him. He is none stop with info.
Source:
His Glory channel on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vler0c-take-five-afternoon-august-17-2021-special-guest-dr.-ardis.html
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