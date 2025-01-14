The Admission, Ai is the Next Tower of BABEL

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Ai, the new tower of Babel

From Chabad Lubavitch, whom Trump prays to dead Rabbis (Necromancy). Is priming Ai as the next tower of Babel. They make Ai sexy and to be as one with your individual characteristics. No, you will be mind controlled hooking up to this system. It is from the pit of hell. The Beast System is moving fast:

• Sam Altman - OpenAI / CEO, we are now confident we know how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it. We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents “join the workforce” and materially change the output of companies."

• Elon pushes universal basic income

• Microsoft’s 060606 patent

• We don’t know what to do with human’s, give them drugs and video games

• Sentient world simulation – everything is a node

We cover a couple dreams of men shall seek death and not find it. Is Jerusalem the women in the book of Revelation? Great City Where Christ Was Crucified: Revelation 11:8 mentions "the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified." The Women is also called the great city in Rev 17. More evidence:

• Killing the Prophets: Matthew 23:37 has Jesus lamenting over Jerusalem as the city that kills the prophets and stones those sent to her.

• Central Banks and World Rulers: Women rules the kings of the earth.

• Seven Hills: Revelation 17:9: Like Rome, Jerusalem has 7 hills

• Noahide Laws: These are not directly mentioned in the Bible but are based on Jewish tradition that will get Christians beheaded

• Synagogue of Satan

• Poke Source: https://www.brighteon.com/db6f0296-baf2-44c0-86a7-f4b198b347ca

